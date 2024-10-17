The Odisha government reconstituted the task force to recommend strategies for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). The School & Mass Education Department released a notification to this effect.

As per the notification, the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary will serve as the Chairperson of the task force, which will include 13 Ex-officio Members and Expert Members as Special Invitees from organizations such as UNICEF, Central Square Foundation (CSF), AKSHARA Foundation, Language Learning Foundation (LLF), PRATHAM, and a nominee from the Higher Education Department.

“…. after careful consideration, Government have been pleased to reconstitute the Task Force as follows under the Chairmanship of DC-cum-ACS to suggest the measures to be taken up for implementation of NEP-2020 in the State of Odisha:

