Odisha Govt Reconstitutes Jagannath Temple Managing Committee

Puri: Odisha government on Thursday reconstituted Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and nominated 10 persons.

The nominees include sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik and Dr. Ramakanata Panda.

The other members of the committee are Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, senior advocate of Orissa High Court, Madhab Chandra Pujapanda (representing Puja Panda Nijog), Jagannath Kar (representing Pushpalak Nijog), Madhab Chandra Mohapatra (representing Pratihari Nijog), Anant Tiadi (representing Suar Mahasuar Nijog), Durga Prasad Dasmohaptra (representing Daitapati Nijog), Ramakrushna Das of Radhaballav Matha (representing Math and other institutions) and Sarat Chandra Bhadra, chartered accountant.

Notably, Gajapati Maharaja Puri Dibyasingha Deb is the chairman of the committee and Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr. Krishan Kumar is the Secretary of the committee.