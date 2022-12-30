Odisha Govt Reappoints Manoj Mishra As Principal Secy On Contractual Basis

Bhubaneswar: A day after IRTS officer Manoj Kumar Mishra resigned from the Indian Railway Service, Odisha government has appointed him as Special Secretary of Electronics & Information Technology Department.

“He is also allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Secretary to Government (Rail Coordination), Commerce & Transport Department,” a notification issued by General Administration department stated.

Mishra came on deputation to the state government as Special Secretary, Department of Commerce and Transport and Secretary, Department of Information Technology.

He has also served as OSD to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Mishra resigned from the Indian Railway Service when he was listed as a Joint Secretary by the Government of India.

However, in the last few days, the state government brought a proposal in the Cabinet to appoint him on contractual basis till his voluntary retirement.

As per the Cabinet decision, he will remain in the rank in which he is currently employed by the state government till his retirement or until the state government wants.

It is widely discussed that Mishra will enter active politics very soon. He may be nominated from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat even though there is no official information about this.