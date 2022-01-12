Odisha Govt Proposes Reservation For Mayor In Municipal Corporations

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in the state, the Odisha government reserved the post of Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) for women.

In a gazette notification today, the state government has made reservations for Mayor in municipal corporations.

While the post of Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will be for an unreserved Corporator, women Mayors will be chosen for the other two municipal corporations.

The Housing and Urban Development Department in the gazette notification invited objections and suggestions from the general public on the reservation for the post of Mayor.

The suggestions and objections are to be filed before the Director of Municipal Corporation within a period of 15 days from the date of the publication of the notification.