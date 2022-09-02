Odisha Govt Promotes Four Senior IPS Officers To DGP Rank

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday promoted four senior Odisha-cadre IPS officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department today, four IPS officers of 1989-batch— Pranabindu Acharya, Sidhartha Narvane, Amrit Mohan Prasad, and B Radhika— have been promoted to the grade of DG Police.

Acharya is currently the Additional DGP & Director, Investigation, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) while Narvane is the Additional DGP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC).

Similarly, Radhika is currently posted as Additional DG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), while Prasad is Additional DG, Eastern Command, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Both, Radhika and Prasad are currently on Central deputation.