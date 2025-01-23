Odisha’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has assured that the BJP-led government is committed to uncovering the full truth behind the murder of former minister Naba Das, indicating that a CBI probe is under consideration.



Addressing the media, Harichandan accused the previous BJD government of suppressing key facts related to the case. “The people of Odisha deserve to know the truth. We will take decisive action and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he asserted.



Naba Das was shot dead in January 2023, allegedly by a police officer, sparking widespread political controversy and speculation about a larger conspiracy. The previous government’s Crime Branch probe had been criticized for a lack of transparency.



With growing demands from opposition leaders and Das’ supporters, the BJP government’s move towards a CBI investigation is seen as a step toward restoring public confidence in the case.