The paddy procurement process in Odisha has been further expedited in the current Kharif season. The steps taken by the government to achieve the paddy procurement target are being successful.

More registered farmers are joining in the procurement process. Similarly, Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy, including minimum support price and input assistance, is also bringing joy to the farmers. With this, more than 50 per cent of the registered farmers have sold their paddy.

So far, around 9 lakh farmers in all the 30 districts of the state have sold their paddy. Rs 9,069 crore as minimum support price and Rs 3,154 crore as input assistance have been released to the farmers after procurement. While 90 per cent of the target has been achieved in some other districts of the state, including western Odisha, the paddy procurement process will be completed in these districts very soon. Apart from this, the process of paddy procurement has been further expedited in other districts of the state.

This has been possible due to the cooperation and coordination of the state administration, district administration, women self-help groups, farmers, stakeholders and other concerned stakeholders.

Custom Milling Rice has also started for necessary process. Notably, minimum support price and input assistance are being provided to the account of every eligible farmer within 48 hours.

Paddy procurement is progressing smoothly across the state.