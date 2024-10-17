The Odisha government has initiated an investigation into the claims of discrepancies in the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination 2024, which was overseen by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Addressing the allegations of an unfair selection process raised by some of the candidates, the Department of General Administration and Public Grievances has released a statement ensuring that senior officials are thoroughly reviewing every aspect of the examination and the pertinent statistics. The government has committed to maintaining a fair and transparent recruitment procedure and will make the necessary decisions promptly.

The OSSSC conducted the exams for the positions of Revenue Inspector, Assistant Revenue Inspector, AMIN, Supervisor, and Statistical Field Surveyor in September. Numerous candidates have called for the annulment of the exams, citing irregularities and a lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...