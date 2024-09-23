Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued a formal gazette notification for a judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of an Army Major and the sexual assault of his fiancé. The inquiry will be led by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, a retired High Court judge, and is expected to submit its findings within 60 days.

“This being a matter of serious public importance, the issue should be inquired into by a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952,” the notification issued by the Home Department read.

“Therefore, the State Government do hereby appoint a Commission of Inquiry consisting of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, Retired High Court Judge, to enquire into and report in respect of the following matters within 60 days,” it further read.

The judicial probe will mainly focus on:

1. Examining the sequence of events and circumstances alleged to have led to the incidents of alleged misbehavior/assault on a woman, serving army officer, police officers etc. leading to registration of Bharatpur PS case Nos 640/15.09.2024(CID-CB Case No.10/24), CID-CB case No. 11/24 and Chandaka PS, Case No. 315, dated 19.09.2024 of UPD Bhubaneswar.

2. The Role, Conduct, and Accountability of the Individuals/ Groups/ Authorities.

3. Any other matter connected with or incidental thereto as the Commission may consider appropriate.

4. To suggest measures to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such events in future and ensuring safety and Security of women.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state government’s commitment to justice and the protection of citizens’ rights. “The state government respects the Indian Army and is fully concerned about the dignity, safety, and rights of women,” he stated.

The Odisha government has also requested the Orissa High Court to supervise the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police.