Odisha Govt Notifies Policy For Equal Opportunity To Transgenders

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has come up with an equal opportunity policy to ensure that transgenders are not discriminated in employment and other fields.

As per the notification issued by the department, the policy will ensure that no opportunity is denied to transgender persons, merely on grounds of sexual orientation.

The department has designated one officer as Complaint Officer for the redressal of complaints/grievances of transgender persons. The complaint officer will have to inquire into the complaints received within 15 days from the date of receipt of such complaints.

Moreover, the head of the department shall take action on the enquiry report submitted by the complaint officer within 15 days from the date of submission of the report.

Furthermore, the department will take every action to ensure that a conducive environment is provided to transgender persons to perform their role and excel in the same.

The Department will build systems and process to ensure:

Transgender Persons shall not be discriminated in terms of any position, training, promotion, transfer posting level. That no opportunity is denied to transgender persons, merely on ground of sexual orientation. Transgender persons should contact the Complaint Officer in any given location. Any information obtained is voluntary, will be kept confidential, and will be used in accordance with applicable laws. Refusal to provide information will not subject an employee or applicant to any adverse treatment. Employees and applicants will be protected from coercion, information, interference, discrimination or relation for filling a complaint or assisting in an investigation under the Act. Department shall designate one officer as Complaint Officer for redressal of complaints/ grievances of Transgender Persons. Facilities and amenities shall be provided to Transgender Persons to enable them to effectively discharge their duties in the department. The complaint officer shall enquire into the complaints received within fifteen days from the date of receipt of such complaints. The head of Department shall take action on the enquiry report submitted by the complaint officer within fifteen days from the date of submission of the report. The Department shall take action forthwith in all cases where action has not been taken in accordance with the above time limits.

Accordingly, as many as 26 transgender candidates submitted online applications for the recruitment drive.