Odisha Govt Notifies Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021

Bhubaneswar: The Commerce & Transport Department of Odisha government on Wednesday notified the State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.

“After consideration, the suggestions received within the stipulated time, the Government have been pleased announce the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 to build Odisha a model State in promotion of EVs through adoption. adaptation, research development apart from facilitating growth in employment,” the notification read.

The State government further notified that climate change has become a global concern over the last few decades and the road transport sector by pollution plays a major role for rapid increase in the global temperature. Therefore, there is need for reduction in the use of fossil fuel to reduce pollution due to emissions.

Besides, the NITI AAYOG have urged upon all States & Union Territories to adopt a well defined Electric Vehicle Policy.

Government of Odisha have framed a draft -Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021. vide Notification No.1360 dt 11.02.2021 which was notified in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 268 dated 12.02.2021 inviting suggestion for any inclusion or omission in the final Policy, the notification further read.