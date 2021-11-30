Odisha Govt Nominates 2 MPs & 11 MLAs As Members Of WODC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday nominated two MPs and 11 MLAs as members of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

A notification, issued by Planning and Convergence Department said that the State Government do hereby nominate the following two members of the Lok Sabha and eleven members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as members of the Western Odisha Development Council, established and constituted by the notification of the Government of Odisha in the erstwhile Planning and Co-ordination Department.

The members are:

1. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal, Boudh District Member

2. Sri Suresh Pujari, MP, Bargarh,

3. Sri Kishore Kumar Mohanty, M.L.A, Brajarajnagar

4. Shri Pradipta Kumar Naik, M.L.A, Bhawanipatna

5. Shri Pradip Kumar Amat, MLA, Boudh

6. Sri Rohit Pujari, M.L.A, Rairakhol

7. Sri Sarada Prasad Nayak, M.L.A, Rourkela

8. Sri Rajendra Dholakia, M.L.A, Nuapada

9. Sri Saroj Kumar Meher, M.L.A, Patnagarh

10. Sri Subash Chandra Panigrahi, M.L.A, Deogarh

11. Sri Pradip Kumar Dishari, M.L.A, Lanjigarh 12. Sri Debesh Acharya, M.L.A, Baragarh

13. Sri Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, M.L.A,Khariar