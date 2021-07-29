Odisha Govt Makes Minor Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle in the senior IAS Cadre, in which five senior bureaucrats were assigned fresh tasks.

While Tourism Principal Secretary Vishal Dev has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Finance Department, Ashok Meena, who currently serves as the Principal Secretary of Finance Department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

Besides, R Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been given the additional charge of Sports and Youth Services.

On the other hand, Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department DK Singh has been posted as Principal Secretary of Steel and Mines.

Similarly, Steel and Mines Principal Secretary Surendra Kumar will be the new Principal Secretary of General Administration with additional charge of Tourism Department.