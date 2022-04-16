Odisha Govt Likely To Restore Single-Exam Format From Next Academic Year

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Schools and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday informed that the state government is likely to restore the single-exam format from the next academic year with 100 per cent syllabus.

Moreover, the class 9 and 10 students will have to appear practical examination from the new academic session.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Dash said,”Like CBSE, we are also looking into and also Practical exams for Class 9 & 10. Under 5T initiative, science labs have been set up and we are planning for conduct of practical exam for Class 9 and 10 students.”

“The summer vacation of schools will begin June 6 and continue till June 16. The schools will reopen after the vacation on June 17. Steps are being taken to ensure that education is imparted on regular basis. The students will have to appear in the examinations with 100 per cent syllabus.,” he said.