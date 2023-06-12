Odisha Govt Launches Welfare Scheme For Motor Vehicle Drivers, Staff

Bhubaneswar: In a big decision for motor vehicle drivers and staff of the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved Odisha Motor Driver and Employees Welfare Scheme 2023 and also the formation of a welfare board for implementation of the scheme.

According to the announcement, in case of the death of a driver or staff due to an accident, financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh will be given to their next of kin. Besides, Rs. 80,000 in case of serious injury to driver and staff and financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh in case of permanent disability due to an accident.

This apart, the transport drivers and staff will be covered under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) and Madhu Babu Pension scheme on eligibility.

More than 5 lakh drivers and employees will be benefited from the scheme.

Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu and State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur announced the government’s decision in a press meeting held here today.

The welfare board will be initially funded by the state government. Later, funds from registration fees, vehicle owner’s contributions and other sources will be deposited in the welfare board.

The welfare board will have government members as well as representatives of motor transport drivers and employees.

However, the drivers have once again staged a massive protest over their social security. Due to this agitation, the movement of vehicles was affected across the state. Scores of drivers also held a large rally in the state capital. The government had promised that a decision would be taken soon in this regard.