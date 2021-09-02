Odisha govt launches e-Receipt 2.0 model for payment of taxes & dues

Bhubaneswar: In pursuance to the 5-T principles of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Finance Department have taken steps for providing good governance and improving the delivery of services in electronic receipts and disbursement under Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

In this regard, the revamped electronic receipt i.e. e-Receipt 2.0 system was formally rolled out by the Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra in the Lok Seva Bhawan today. In order to make available new modes of payment of taxes and other dues to the citizens, Odisha Treasury Portal has availed the services of Indian Bank and Axis Bank through their Payment Gateway Service providers. The new arrangement will provide facilities like Card, UPI id and QR code and Wallets based payments.

On this occasion, the Service Level Agreements were signed between Government and the two Banks, i.e. Axis Bank and Indian Bank for use of two other payment Gateways namely: Bill desk and CC Avenue.

In his opening remarks, Principal Secretary, Finance Sri Vishal Kumar Dev highlighted the new services that have been included through the new arrangement.

The Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary to Government Sri Pradeep Jena expressed his satisfaction on the adoption of the e- Governance efforts undertaken by Finance Department.

The Chief Secretary, Odisha lauded the efforts of Finance Department in its endeavour to strengthen e- Receipt system of Government and to fulfil the objective of Mo Sarkar by providing service delivery at the doorstep of citizens.

Director, Treasury Sri Rupanarayan Das, Regional Head of Indian Bank, Bhubaneswar and State Head of Axis Bank were also present.