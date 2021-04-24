Odisha Govt Issues New Quarantine Norms For West Bengal Returnees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday issued new quarantine norms for people coming from West Bengal. The revised order allows certain relaxations for the returnees.

Accordingly, the Special Relief Commissioner has issued an order in this regard.

As per the order, Anyone coming to Odisha from West Bengal by personal or hired vehicles, trains or entering the state in any other mode shall undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days in Cluster TMC to be managed by BDO or EO of Urban areas or in an identified paid quarantine, if available.

All passengers coming from West Bengal alighting at Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda Airport, any railway stations in the State, shall be mandatorily subjected to institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities identified or ordered by District Magistrate or Municipal.

Any person who has been successfully vaccinated ( two doses) and produces certificate to the effect or tested negative (-ve) in RTPCR test (report to be produced) within 72 hours before entering Odisha, may be allowed home quarantine for 7 days instead of 14 days. If there is no suitable facility for home quarantine, he/ she may opt for institutional / paid quarantine in identified facilities for 7 days.

However, in case of non compliance of the Covid protocols and home quarantine guidelines, such persons shall be quarantined in institutional facilities for 7 days.

Persons coming on emergency works related to Covid-19 management by Government and private hospitals as well as those coming in connection with election duty as per the orders of ECI or Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha shall be exempt from this order. However, such persons shall strictly follow appropriate Covid-19 protocols and shall perform minimum necessary travel as would be required to peform the task for which he/ she has been drafted for & not unnecessarily move around.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued there under-besides taking legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the SRC order further read.