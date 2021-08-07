Odisha Govt Issues Guideline For Independence Day, Relaxes Weekend Shutdown

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday issued guidelines for the Independence Day celebration and also relaxed weekend shutdown imposed in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri to contain COVID spread.

In a notification, State Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said, “The weekend shutdown imposed in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri hereby relaxed on August 15th August 2021 (Sunday) up to 11 AM to allow the citizens to unfurl National Flag at their premises subject to the condition that not more than 10 persons shall be congregated at any place and all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitization, etc. shall be duly maintained.”

“In other places except for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri towns, the citizens shall unfurl National Flag at their premises subject to the condition that not more than 20 persons shall be congregated at any place with strict adherence of all COVID-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing wearing masks, proper sanitization, etc,” it added.

The notification further said that the State level/district level functions for the hoisting of the National Flag shall be organized as per circulars/guidelines issued by the government in Home Department. However, other Government offices my celebrate the function with not more than 10 staff in the towns of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri and with not more than 20 staff in other places of the State.

However, all Covid appropriate behaviour such as physical distancing, use of face masks, and hand hygiene shall be followed by one and all during the celebration, the SRC said.