Odisha Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For April; Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: With the resurgence of Coronavirus across the country, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines to be followed from 1st to 30th April 2021 to the deadly infection at bay.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner, Government of Odisha has issued a notification in this regard.

In the new guidelines on Surveillance and Containment, the state government has empowered local authorities-District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to enforce micro-containment zones after careful evaluation of the situation as and when necessary.

With the detection of new positive cases, containment measures will be enforced in the containment zones. Besides, awareness will be also created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

The state government has laid emphasis on the “Testing, Tracking, and Treatment” strategy. The guidelines directed the authorities to scale up RT-PCR tests. District and Municipal Authorities have been asked to carefully demarcate Containment Zones and ensure enforcement of containment measures.

Movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services will be strictly prohibited. Listing of contacts will be carried out in respect of all persons found Positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine, and follow-up of contacts for 14 days (80, of contacts to be traced in 72 hours). Besides, surveillance for ILI/ SARI cases will be carved out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

Moreover, quick isolation of COVID- 19 patients will be ensured in treatment facilities, and clinical interventions and clinical Management protocol will be clearly understood and administered. Effective infection, prevention, and control practices will be followed in treatment facilities and by health care workers and professionals.

The District Administration, Police, and Municipal Authorities have been asked to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed. Besides, the State Health and Family Welfare Department will ensure the implementation of the guidelines of vaccination drive.

Covid Appropriate Behaviour: The District and Municipal Authorities, Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack have been asked to ensure strict compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, such as the use of face masks, maintaining physical distancing, and hand hygiene. They have been also asked to regulate crowd in all busy market places, weekly haats, public transport, and other places.

Regulation of activities in areas outside the Containment Zones: Large gatherings, congregations will continue to be Prohibited. Social/ religious/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural functions and gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons with the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50, of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceiling.

in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ open space in view, an appropriate number of persons will be allowed within the ceiling prescribed above, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norms.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory. d. Permission for such functions/ gatherings shall be accorded by the respective District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners or other officers authorised by them.

Pipili Bypoll:

In view of the Pipili bypoll in Puri district scheduled to be held on 17th April 2021, political meetings and other functions/ gatherings will be organized subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50, of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory,

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ open space in view, the District Administration shall give permission for gathering for such number of persons as would be appropriate ensuring strict observance of physical distancing norms. Wearing of masks, Provision of thermal scanning, and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

The District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer/authorised officer shall ensure strict enforcement of the conditions for holding the political meetings and other functions/ gatherings in connection with the said bye-election.

In view of the celebration of several social, religious and cultural events, such as Utkal Divas, Good Friday, Ram Navami, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Jharmulatra, etc. in different parts of the State during the month of April, the following guidelines shall be strictly followed in the interest of the general public and for containment of the spread of COVID-19.

Congregation for the celebration of the above festivals and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State.

Religious rituals in churches/ temples/ places of worship including in places where such rituals are performed traditionally will continue as usual with limit, number of persons as permitted by the District Collector/ Municipal Commissioner or any officer duly authorised by him/her with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Large congregation for celebration of ‘Utkal Divas’ and associated cultural programmes shall not be allowed throughout the State.

The official meeting/ celebration of Utkal Divas shall be made with a maximum of 200 participants. COVID- 19 safety protocols like social distancing, use of masks, use of soap &water/ sanitizes shall be strictly adhered to. Other activities during the day shall be avoided. e. Other organizations & private institutions shall observe ‘Utkal Divas and related activities with prior approval from the local Administration i.e., Collector or Municipal Commissioner or any officer duly authorised by the Collector/ Municipal Commissioner subject to the above ceiling and strictly adhering to COVID- 19 safety protocols.

The Departments/ Collectors shall issue instructions to the field offices for observance of the occasion with above ceiling and with strictly adherence to COVID- 19 safety protocols.

Considering local conditions, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose appropriate restrictions on celebration and entry of devotees into churches/ temples/ religious places/ places of worship. Furth, Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners may decide the number of persons to attend any such religious ritual/ festival a their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and norms.

Marriage, funeral/ last roes related gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 and 50 persons respectively, subject to the following conditions: