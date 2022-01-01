Odisha Govt Invites Suggestions For Preparation Of Annual Budget

Bhubaneswar: To prepare the annual Budget 2022-23, the Odisha government on Saturday invited suggestions from different sections of society.

According to officials, the government has sought suggestions from common people, civil society organisations, different advocacy groups and other stakeholders to participate in the Budget-making process.

The people can send their suggestions between January 1 and January 31, said an official.

The Finance Department invited suggestions in a structured format on the Budget web portal – budget.odisha.gov.in – to be used as an input in the process of preparation of Budget 2022-23.

Suggestions can also be sent through e-mail (odisha.budget@gov.in), SMS, Whatsapp to the mobile number (+91)9438161111 and through social media platforms like Twitter (@FdOdisha) and Facebook (@FinanceOdisha), the official added.