The Odisha government has granted House Rent Allowance (HRA) and increased several other allowances for the Odisha Fire Services Department personnel, enhancing their welfare and financial support.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the HRA provision acknowledges the crucial role of firefighters in providing swift emergency services in challenging situations.



Additionally, the government has implemented the following allowance hikes:



Diet allowance raised from ₹900 to ₹1,400

Motorcycle allowance increased from ₹300 to ₹1,050

Mobility allowance doubled from ₹150 to ₹300

Risk allowance hiked from ₹400 to ₹1,000

The revised allowances will benefit around 6,000 personnel in the Odisha Fire Services Department.



PK Padhi, a fire services employee, welcomed the decision, stating that personnel had been demanding allowance revisions for a long time. He also pointed out that the concerns of fire service workers were neglected by the previous administration, making this a significant development for their welfare.