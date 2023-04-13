Odisha Govt Increases Harishchandra Scheme Aid

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday increased the financial assistance under Harishchandra Sahayata Yojana.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given a direction in this regard. Accordingly, the assistance has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for rural areas and from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for urban areas and Puri Swargadwara, an order issued by the CMO stated.

A revolving fund has also been opened in each Gram Panchayat and a sum of Rs 15,000 has been provided.

It is worth noting that expenses under the scheme are being met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The government sanctioned Rs 10. 19 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the revolving fund of all panchayats across the state.

The Gram Panchayat Extension Officer or any other block level extension officer has been given the responsibility to supervise this new process. Necessary changes have been made in the software of the scheme for enhanced support

Notably, the Harishchandra Sahayata Yojana was launched for providing financial assistance to poor and destitute for conducting the last rites of their family member and for cremation of unclaimed dead bodies.