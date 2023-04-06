Odisha Govt Hikes Workers’ Wage By Rs 12

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday increased the minimum daily wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers by hiking their variable dearness allowance (VDA) by Rs 12.

The hiked wage will be effective retrospectively from April 1.

A notification issued by the Labour Commissioner stated that the hike will come into effect from April 1. The daily wages of unskilled workers have been revised from Rs 333to Rs 345, semi-skilled workers from Rs 373 to Rs 385, skilled from Rs 423 to Rs 445.

Similarly, wage of highly skilled workers has been increased from Rs 483 to Rs 495.

The hike was made after considering the rate of inflation, consumer price index, prevailing market rate and minimum wages in neighbouring states.