Bhubaneswar: To establish Odisha as a ‘Sports Hub’ nationwide, the State Government has allocated Rs 1,315 crore for sports and youth services.

In the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an increase of Rs 98 crore in the State’s Annual Sports Budget from the previous year’s Rs 1,217 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

This allocation includes Rs 1,210 crore designated for the program budget and Rs 105 crore for the establishment, operations, and maintenance (EOM) budget.

The Chief Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to the development of sports, athletes, and related infrastructure in the House.

The Government has proposed a budget of Rs 952 crore for constructing a new world-class stadium in Bhubaneswar, establishing world-class sports academies in four zones across the state, setting up district-level sports academies, activating mini stadia, and developing sports at the grassroots level.

Additionally, the Government has set aside Rs 100 crore for the Yuva Shakti Yojana aimed at the integrated development of the youth.

The CM has launched the Khela Ratna Khoja Abhiyaan to identify and cultivate promising young athletes from the grassroots level for the future.

Moreover, Rs 65 crore has been allocated to support outstanding sportspersons and to organize various competitions in the current financial year.

Today, sports serve not only as a means of physical fitness but also as an instrument for the comprehensive development of youth and the pride of our state. With this significant investment, Odisha is poised to continue its rise as a center of sporting excellence, providing young athletes with the necessary facilities and support to excel on national and international stages. Initiatives like the ‘Khela Ratna Khoja Abhiyaan’ and ‘Yuva Shakti’ will foster and champion the upcoming generation of sports talents.