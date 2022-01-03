Odisha Govt Hikes Salary Of Junior Teachers By 50%

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Monday announced that it has increased the salary of junior teachers, engaged in all primary schools across the state, by 50 per cent.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), salary of junior teachers, both regular and contractual, has been increased by 50 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.

According to the decision, contractual junior teachers, who are currently getting Rs 7,400 per month, will now receive monthly salary of Rs 11,000. Similarly, regular junior teachers will get monthly salary of Rs 13,800 instead of the existing Rs 9,200.

The hike will cost the state exchequer additional Rs 168 crore per annum. Over 33,000 junior teachers, including 19, 7714 regular and 13, 324 contractual junior teachers will get the benefit, the CMO said.