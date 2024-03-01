Odisha Govt Hikes Remuneration Of Gana Sikshaks To Rs 10K

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has taken some important decisions for the Gana Sikhyakas of the state today. By this decision, 12,113 Gana Sikhyakas will be benefited.

It is worth noting that during the district visits of the 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian, the teachers gave this proposal before him. Taking this into consideration, the Chief Minister has decided to increase their remunerations.

According to the decision of the Chief Minister, the teachers who have passed OTET will be regularized as Med Teachers (Ex Cadre). 1472 teachers of Odisha benefited from this.

Similarly, the monthly remunerations of the teachers who have not passed OTET have been increased from Rs. 7000 to Rs.10000. By this decision,1121 Gana Sikhyakas benefited.

In addition to this, annual increments will be given to the Assistant Teachers (Ex Cadre) who have passed the OTET exam. This will benefit 9520 assistant teachers (ex-cadre).