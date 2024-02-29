Odisha Govt Hikes Monthly Wages Of Anganwadi Workers To Rs 10K

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik took an important decision today and announced an increase in the monthly wages of the Anganwadi workers of the state.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has announced that they will get generous assistance as social security along with the increase in the incentive amount of service break. This will benefit 1 lakh 48 thousand Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants of the state. For this, the state government will spend an additional Rs 350 crore annually.

As per reports, during the visits of 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian to various districts, the Anganwadi workers and their associations met him and gave the proposal for a hike in their salaries.

According to this new announcement, the monthly salary of the Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, while the salary of mini Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 5,375 to Rs 7,250. Similarly, the salary of Anganwadi Assistants has been increased from Rs 3,750 to Rs 5,000.

This increase in wages will be implemented retrospectively from October 2023. The increased salary will be received regularly from this February. October 2023 to January 2024 – Four-month increments will be credited to their bank accounts between March 5th and 10th.

Similarly, the amount of incentive received by Anganwadi workers in the EXIT POLICY has also been increased. It will be effective from 01.04.2024. As per the increased incentive amount, the organists will get Rs 1 lakh instead of Rs 40 thousand earlier. Mini Anganwadi workers will get Rs 75,000 instead of Rs 30,000 and the Anganwadi Assistants will get Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 20,000.

An ex-gratia amount of Rs.2 lakh will be given to the Anganwadi workers, Mini-Anganwadi workers and assistants for death or accidental total physical disability and up to Rs.1 lakh for partial disability. This facility will also be applicable from 01.04.2024.