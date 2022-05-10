Odisha Govt Hikes Monthly Salary of 5,056 Part-Time Instructors in Schools

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Department (S&ME) Odisha on Tuesday enhanced the salary of part-time instructors appointed in different schools across the State.

As announced by the Department of Information and Public Relationship (I&PR) Odisha, in a press note, the monthly salary of the part-time instructors has been hiked to Rs 7,000 from their current salary of Rs 5555.

The State government’s decision is expected to benefit as many as 5056 part-time instructors currently posted in different schools under the Samagra Siksha scheme.