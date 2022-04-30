Odisha Govt Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers On Eve Of Labour Day

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of International Labour Day also known as Worker’s Day, the Odisha government on Saturday increased the minimum daily wages by hiking variable dearness allowance (VDA) by an average of Rs 11 per day for different categories of workers in the state.

In a notification,the Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Dept, Govt. of Odisha said: “VDA at Rs 11 per day shall be payable to unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories of employees in all 89 scheduled employments with effect from April 1 in addition to the minimum rate of wages”.

The minimum daily wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers were earlier Rs 315, Rs 355, Rs 405 and Rs 465, respectively. With the hike, it would be Rs 326, Rs 366, Rs 416 and 476 respectively.