Odisha Govt Hikes Income Of Self Employed Mechanics

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has increased the income of self-employed mechanics working in Gram Panchayats of the state.

While their current salary is Rs 4000, the new salary has increased to Rs 6500. This is 62.50 percent more than the current salary. Thirteen thousand Self Employed Mechanics of the state will benefit from this.

During the visit of 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian to several districts, there were requests and proposals for this from various self-employed mechanics and the representatives. After discussing with the Chief Minister in this regard, the CM has decided to increase the salary.

It is worth mentioning that there are two self-employed mechanics have been engaged in each gram panchayat to provide regular clean drinking water to all the villages and they are providing continuous services for piped water supply, maintenance and repair of tube wells.