Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced an increase in the ex-gratia amount for construction workers from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for accidental death, as stated by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday.

During the Construction Worker’s Welfare Ceremony, organized by the Labor and Employee’s State Insurance Department at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Center, the Chief Minister made the following statement:

CM Majhi said, “Our government is committed to the development of construction workers. They are the backbone of construction. Roads, railways, building blocks, iron factories, ports, airports, education, hospitals—none of these can be designed without them.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is acutely aware of the challenges faced by our labour brothers. The ‘Odisha Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board’ has been established to ensure their protection during times of need, hardship, post-employment, or to support their families in the event of an accident or untimely demise. This is why it’s crucial for everyone to register with the board to secure their social security benefits. In difficult times, this entity will serve not just as a government body but also as a trusted friend.

To further aid you, labour officers are accessible in every district. Additionally, a service portal named ‘Mo Seva’ has been initiated. The Board has introduced these benefits to enhance the lives of construction workers and their families. Therefore, I urge all of you to become members of this ‘Labour Welfare Board’ and utilize the various government schemes available. The Chief Minister assured that our government stands by you and will continue to do so.

In a significant move for the welfare of construction workers, the Chief Minister has declared an increase in the accidental death benefit from Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh, as provided by the Odisha Construction Workers Welfare Board. Additionally, the assistance for natural death cases has been raised from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh.

On this occasion, State Labour & ESI Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja also delivered their keynote speeches.

Mrs. Chitra Arumugam, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employees’ State Insurance, presented the welcome address, while the Labor Commissioner, Mr. Vijay Amruta Kulange, offered the vote of thanks. Numerous workers from the Khurda and Cuttack districts attended the event.