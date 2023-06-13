Odisha Govt Hikes DA Of Its Employees By 4%

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday announced a 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the State government employees ahead of Raja Festival.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), the State Government has increased the Dearness Allowance by 4 per cent. With the fresh hike, the DA of government employees increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent.

The employees will get the increased DA in current month salary (June) through direct cash.

The government also hiked TI by 4 per cent of the pensioners. They will also get the hiked TI in their current month pension.

The decision will benefit 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners.

The hike in DA and TI for the government employees and pensioners was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The hike in DA and TI will be effective retrospectively from 1 January, 2023.