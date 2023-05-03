Odisha govt hikes compensation for wild animal attack deaths to Rs 6L

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today enhanced compensation in deaths by attacks of wild animals to Rs 6 lakh. The decision of the government is likely to give relief to families of hundreds of people who become victim of wild animals’ attack every year.

Many people die in the state every year due to human-wildlife conflict. Apart from this, houses are being destroyed and crops are being destroyed, and domestic animals are also dying. Not only is it an irreparable loss for the families of these victims, but they are also under deep psychological stress after losing their loved ones.

Therefore, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal to increase the amount of compensation for the next of kin of the victims of the wild animal attack and the amount of assistance for property damage.

According to this new decision, the amount of compensation in case of human death due to floods has been increased from Rs.4 lakh to Rs.6 lakh.

Similarly, the amount of assistance in case of permanent injury has also increased. In case of less than 60 percent disability, the amount of assistance has increased from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.1.50 lakh and in case of more than 60 percent disability, the amount of assistance has been increased to Rs.2.50 lakh.

Similarly, in case of temporary injury, earlier the amount of assistance was Rs. 5000. Now in case of need of treatment for more than a week, in that case, the assistance of Rs.10,000 If the duration of treatment is less than one week, a subsidy of Rs 5000 will be given along with completely free treatment in government hospitals.

The amount of assistance has also increased in case of death of cattle. The amount of assistance in case of death of a cow or a cow has increased to Rs 37,500 and in case of death of a buffalo it has increased to Rs 32,000. Earlier it was 5 thousand rupees. The amount of assistance for the death of a calf has been increased from Rs. 2500 to Rs 5000. In case of death of goats and sheep, it has increased from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 4000 and in case of death of lambs from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1500.

In the case of crop damage, the amount of assistance has also increased. The amount of assistance in case of loss of rice and other food grains (Cereal) has been increased from 10 thousand rupees to 20 thousand rupees per acre. In the case of economic crop damage, the amount of assistance has been increased from Rs.12000 to Rs.25000.

Similarly, the amount of assistance in case of partial damage of houses has increased from Rs.2000 to Rs.10,000. If the house is completely demolished, Biju will be given Rs. Earlier this amount of assistance was Rs. 10,000.