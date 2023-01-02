Odisha Govt Grants Compensatory Attempt To OCS Aspirants

Bhubaneswar: In a major respite to the Odisha Civil Service (OCS) aspirants, the government has decided to give them one more compensatory attempt to sit in OCS exam and Combined Competitive Recruitment Examinations, 2022

The General Administration & Public Grievances Department has issued a notification in this regard today. The notification stated that the government had decided to allow additional compensatory attempts to appear in the OCSE-2016, OCSE 17, OCSE 2018, OCSE 2019, OCSE 2020 and OCSE 2021 irrespective of maximum age limit of the candidates.

The fresh decision comes in the wake of conducting civil services and other Combined Competitive Examinations during the period 2011-2014.

Moreover, OCS aspirants and representatives had requested the government to provide them with additional attempt to appear in OCS exam 2022 irrespective of age limit.

“After careful consideration, it has been decided by the government that notwithstanding anything contained in the Rules, the intending candidates who have appeared in OCSE 2019, OCSE 2020 and OCSE 2021 but are otherwise ineligible to appear/compete in the OCSE 2022 on account of attainment of upper age limit or exhaustion of attempts, shall be allowed one more attempt for appearing OCSE 2022,” the notification stated.

The decision shall come into force with immediate effect and the provisions of OCS (CCRE) Rules, 1991 are being separately amended. Moreover, no further additional compensatory attempt to appear OCS examination shall be allowed in future, the notification added.