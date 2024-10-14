In today’s era of the internet, digital platforms and social media have become integral to daily life, serving as key mediums for communication and information exchange. However, despite the widespread use of the internet, the availability of accurate and error-free information in the odia language on various search engines and social media remains a challenge, often causing difficulties for odia users.

To address these issues and promote the correct use of odia language on digital platforms, the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department, Odisha held a virtual meeting with the team Google India. The meeting focused on how Odia users around the world can seamlessly access information in their native language and express themselves clearly on these platforms.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around ensuring the correct representation of Odia on digital platforms, translating information accurately from English to Odia, standardizing the Odia script font and promoting the use of precise Odia for self-expression on social media. Additionally, efforts to make all necessary information available in Odia on digital platforms were discussed to facilitate easy access for all users.

Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department, participated in the meeting, discussing with the Google India team how Odia could be accurately presented on digital platforms. He emphasized that enabling the use of precise and error-free Odia would help connect Odia speakers worldwide and provide a powerful medium for expression. He also highlighted the benefits of making diverse information available in Odia, which would greatly assist the general public, students, intellectuals, and research scholars .

The meeting also touched on the development of Odia language capabilities in artificial intelligence models, ensuring that information can be effectively accessed in Odia.

The virtual meeting was attended by Shri Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, Director of the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department; Shri Laxminarayan Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India; Shri Debaprasad Dash, Joint Secretary, Odisha Culture Department; Shri Fanindra Nanda and Premananda Mahapatra from the Odia Bhasa Pratisthan; and from Google India, Harsh Dhand and Amrita Kamat were present.

