Odisha Govt Gives Utmost Importance To Wildlife Protection: Forest Minister

Bhubaneswar: The State Government is giving utmost importance to protection of wildlife. A series of steps are being taken in this regard, still in the recent past human-elephant conflict has become a headache. The staff and officers of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department have to be more proactive to mitigate the conflict. In addition, the department needs to speed up the plantation drive, dig more water bodies and awareness programme in elephant moving forest and non-forest areas, stated Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pradip Kumar Amat in State level DFOs’ conference held at Aranya Bhawan today.

Forest, environment and bio-diversity are essentially required for existence of life in the planet. Considering their importance, those who are working selflessly will be rewarded at the same time non-performers will be punished, said the Minister.

All-round development of Odisha and to make it the number one State of the country is the dream of Hon’ble Chief Minister. In that line, we need to complete the forest diversion proposals in time-bound manner to complete the railway, road, irrigation and other community based projects in time, emphasized Amat.

State Government is functioning in line with 5-T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ outline. This Department particularly in grassroot levels, there should not be any deviation. Promotion and pension related works need to be completed by the end of this year, so that all will come with fresh energy in the new year, stated Additional Chief Secretary, FE&CC, Dr. Mona Sharma.

While PCCF (Wildlife) Sushil Kumar Popli emphasized on strict enforcement, new technology and new ideas.

A lot of steps are being undertaken by this Department for afforestation. We need to prepare 3 years master plan for different ranges as per their need to make afforestation more successful, stated PPCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal. PCCF (Nodal) Sushant Kumar Nanda offered the vote of thanks while CEO (CAMPA) Dr. Pradeep Raj Kamat coordinated the programme. Forest officers from all areas and ranges were present in the conference.