Bhubaneswar: In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Odisha has made the following regulations regarding reservation in the uniform service and the age limit for retired Agniveers of the State.

1. Short title and preamble:

(a) These regulations shall be cited as the Odisha Retired Agniveers (Employment in Uniformed Services) Regulations, 2024

(b) It shall come into force from the date of its publication in the Gazette of Odisha.

2. Definitions: In these regulations, unless the context otherwise requires-

(a) ” Retired Agniveers” means a person who has completed four years of service in the armed forces under the Agniveers Recruitment Scheme of the Govt of India.

(b) “Retired Soldier” means a person as defined in the Retired Soldiers (Employment in State Civil Service and Posts) Regulations, 1985.

(c) “Uniform Service” means the police, forest, forestry, fire or any other service as may be declared by the Govt from time to time.

3. Reservation:

(a) 10% Horizontal reservation shall be reserved for retired Agniveers in uniform service of all ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts of the State filled by direct recruitment. This reservation shall be subject to an additional 10% reservation in addition to the reservation applicable to retired servicemen.

It may be noted that they must fulfil the minimum qualifications prescribed for the post per the relevant recruitment regulations on the date of issue of the Agniveers Certificate.

(b) The above reservation shall be given in addition to the reservation applicable to ex-servicemen.

4. Relaxation in age limit:

The prescribed age limit for retired Agniveers in uniform service of all ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts of the State filled by direct recruitment of the State shall be raised to 3 years.

5. Exemption from physical fitness test:

Notwithstanding anything in the relevant regulations governing the recruitment process and service survey of the Uniformed Services, retired Agniveers shall be exempted from the physical fitness test.

