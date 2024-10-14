Odisha government has formed a high-level task force led by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo to propose extensive measures for tackling the problem of distress migration within the state. Members of the Task Force include Dy CM Pravati Parida, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik, several ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Development Commissioner & Secretaries of different departments.

The task force is empowered to enlist experts of both national and international acclaim, alongside academics, development experts, and UN agency representatives, who may be invited to participate in meetings as necessary.

This task force is dedicated to a thorough examination of the issues confronting migrant workers, with the goal of preventing distress migration and identifying practical solutions. It will advise various government bodies on steps to take to mitigate the hardships faced by Odisha’s migrant labour force.

The headquarters for the task force will be the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, which will hold meetings at least bi-annually to monitor advancements. The committee will assess migration trends by region and recommend targeted interventions accordingly.

It will also consider regional differences, seasonal migration patterns, and the overall scale of migration, formulating strategies to reduce distress migration. The task force will review the effectiveness of current departmental efforts to curb distress migration by examining existing legal and policy frameworks.

Addressing the complexity of the issue, the task force will propose actions for various departments to establish infrastructure and livelihood opportunities within the state, such as skill development programs, credit access, and connecting families with poverty alleviation schemes.

The task force will investigate the potential for partnerships with specialist agencies, civil society groups, and technical organizations to increase the impact of these interventions.

Moreover, it will seek to coordinate with the central government and other state governments to obtain resources for these initiatives and thoroughly address the challenges migrant workers encounter.

