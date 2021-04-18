Odisha Govt Forms Expert Teams To Monitor Functioning Of Covid Care Facilities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Sunday formed expert teams both at medical college level and State Level, who would will the established COVID facilities and monitor them for provision for optimal COVID case management.

The Health & Family Welfare department has issued an order in this regard. “During the first phase of the COVID pandemic in the State, several Covid Care Centers (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centers (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) have been set up across the State. Many of them had suspended their operation or reduced the capacity during decline of the first phase of the COVID-19. As the incidence of COVID 19 cases are on rise currently, the Government of Odisha have taken expeditious steps to expand the capacity of treatment facilities for the peoples of the State. These include expansion of the bed, HDU & ICU capacity in Government as well as Private Hospitals to mitigate the pandemic,” read the order.

Following are the Expert Teams:-

State Level Team:

Special Secretary (PH). Govt. of Odisha H&FW Department — Chairman

& HOD of Pulmonary Medicine of Govt. MCH, for the district tagged

& HOD of Microbiology of Govt. MGH for the district tagged

& HOD of Anesthesiology of Govt. MCH for the district tagged

Medical College Level Team:

Faculty in Pulmonary Medicine/ Medicine

Faculty in Microbiology

Faculty in Anesthesiology

Responsibilities of the Teams: