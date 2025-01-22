The Odisha government has formed the sixth State Finance Commission (SFC), appointing retired IAS officer Arun Kumar Panda as its Chairman.

The commission includes Prof. Asit Ranjan Mohanty from XIMB, Prof. Amaresh Samantray from Pondichery University, and Dr. Bibhu Prasad Nayak from TISS. Dr. Satya Priya Rath, Additional Secretary of the Finance Department, will serve as the Member Secretary.

The commission will make recommendations on the distribution of taxes, duties, tolls, and fees between the state and local bodies. The Chairman and members will hold office for six months.

This appointment comes in the context of the Finance Commission being constituted every five years in Odisha, aligning with constitutional mandates to manage state finances effectively.