Odisha Govt Forces One More Official Into Compulsory Retirement Over Corruption

Bhubaneswar: Continuing with its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the State government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to another official.

According to sources, the state government has given compulsory retirement to the former regional manager of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in Balasore, Narottam Behera, for inefficiency and involvement in corruption.

Behera, who was suspended for his alleged involvement in corruption, has been given compulsory retirement.

With this, a total of 132 corrupt officials have been slapped with compulsory retirement by the State Government till date.