Odisha Govt Forces Five More Official Into Compulsory Retirement Over Corruption

Bhubaneswar: Continuing with its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the State government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to five more officials.

According to sources, the state government has given compulsory retirement to one Engineer, one CDPO, one Anganwadi Supervisor, one Police Inspector, and one Revenue Supervisor for inefficiency and involvement in corruption.

Assistant Engineer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baripada, Santosh Kumar Das, is facing a corruption case. Odisha Vigilance had arrested him for possessing disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 2.80 crores.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur district, Sarala Dei, is facing a corruption case. She had been apprehended by Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Anganwadi Supervisor of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur district, Pratima Sahoo, is facing a corruption case. She had been apprehended by Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe.

Police inspector Ramchandra Behera of Police Training College in Angul, has several allegations of inefficiency and indiscipline against him.

Revenue Supervisor Hrudanand Sahu, working in Tehsildar office in Keonjhar district, is facing a corruption case. He was nabbed by the Vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

With this, a total of 146 corrupt officials have been slapped with compulsory retirement by the State Government till date.