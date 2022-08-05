Odisha govt fast-tracks recruitment for vacant posts in various grades

Bhubaneswar: Recruitment to vacant posts of various grades under different cadres of State Government was fast-tracked with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra taking a review of the recruitment process in a high-level meeting held in Lokseba Bhawan conference hall wherein Principal Secretary General Administration and Public Grievances Sri Surendra Kumar outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra directed the departments to expedite the process for regular posting in vacant positions. The Government recruiting bodies like OPSC, OSSC, OSSSC, OPRB were advised to expedite the process of examination and selection. They were also requested to quickly recommend the list of candidates already selected for appointment by respective departments.

Discussions in the meeting showed that in the post-covid scenario, State Government waived out application and examination fees for different posts and services. The upper age limit for entry into Government service was also enhanced from 32 to 38 years for the advertisements already made/ to be made during 3 calendar years viz. 2021, 2022 and 2023. Concomitantly, upper age limit for the reserved categories was also enhanced as per the prescribed norms.

Review showed that in the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 ( till the date) 2848 officers were recruited through OPSC, 2555 officers were recruited through OSSC, and 10,351 officers were recruited through OSSSC.

In addition to this, OPSC initiated the process for recruitment of another 5893 officers of Group A and B ( pay level 10 and above), and OSSC started the process for recruitment of 2376 Group-B ( level 9 ) and Group-C officers of State cadre. Similarly, OSSSC also would recruit 2841 officers of group-B and group-C belonging to district cadre.

Mostly, a good number of Junior Engineers, Stenographers, SIs of Excise, Data Entry Operators, Block Social Security Officers, Auditors, RIs, ARIs, Amins, Forest Guards, Excise Constables, Nursing Officers, and Live-stock Inspectors would be recriuted. Besides, officers in Odisha Civil Service Cadre, Assistant Professors for medical colleges, Assistant Agriculture officers, Post Graduate Teachers, Geologists, and Assistant Professor of Government Colleges would also be recruited soon.

Director General of Police Sri Sunil Kumar Bansal, Principal Secretary General Administration and Public Grievance Sri Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, Chairman OSSSC and Principal Secretary Sri Saswat Mishra, Chairman OSSC Sri Abhaya, Secretary OPSC Sri Pramod Mishra, Secretary OSSC Sri Monoranjan Mallick, Secretary OSSSC Bishnu Prasad Mishra along with senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussions.