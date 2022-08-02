Odisha Govt Fast-Tracks 13 Investment Proposals With Allotment Of Land

Bhubaneswar: 13 Investment proposals were fast-tracked with the allotment of land in the high-level land allotment committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in Lokseba Bhawan today wherein Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma outlined the appropriate units for land allotment.

These industrial units would invest around Rs.766 cr and would provide direct employment to around 8600 youths. Besides, with grounding and commissioning of these units would generate more than double the quantum of indirect employment opportunities for supply chain, small business, transportation and communication etc. relating to the industries.

While giving approval for allotment of land, the Chief Secretary directed IDCO to follow up for early grounding and timely completion of the construction works. Mahapatra also advised that these units should employ more and more Odia youths.

The land allotted units were mostly from employment-intensive sectors like garment and apparel making, logistic park, software development and digital marketing, production of sports equipment, manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems, food processing, carbon block manufacturing, manufacturing of PVC and HDPE pipes, fabrication of household goods, and setting up of the data centre. They were allotted land in Khordha food processing park, Chhatabar industrial estate, Chandaka Infocity estate, Khordha integrated industrial development centre, and the industrial land banks at Mundamba, Mendhasala, Girijaput, Gramadia and Chhatabar of Khodrha district.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar, Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Kumar Mishra, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia along with senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.