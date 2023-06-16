Odisha Govt Extends Summer Vacation To Jun 21 For All Schools

Bhubaneswar: In view of prevailing heat wave condition, Odisha government has extended the summer vacation in schools to June 21.

A notification issued by the School and Mass Education department stated that all the schools will reopen on June 21 instead of June 19.

The decision was taken ensure health and safety of children amid soaring mercury level.

Notably, 31 places in the State today recorded temperature 40 or above degree Celsius.

State Capital Bhubaneswar reported maximum 44.6 degrees C on Friday.

The Met department also warned such condition to continue for four more days.