Odisha Govt Extends Maternity Leave Benefit From 90 Days To 180 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the maternity leave benefit for women employees from 90 days (3 Months) to 180 days (6 Months).

The information has been confirmed by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha.

“State Government has extended Maternity Leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days in favour of eligible women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department,” the notification said.