Odisha Govt Extends Grace Period For Payment Of Motor Vehicle Tax

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha on Wednesday extended the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicle Tax/Additional Tax of Goods carriages for the quarter January to March 2022 till February 28, 2022.

The move by the government comes as a relief to goods carriages owners who are not able to pay Motor vehicle tax and additional tax due for the quarter January to March due to Covid-19 crisis.

” Due to the situation arising out of the COVID pandemic, goods carriage business is affected and owners of goods carriages are not being able to pay the Motor Vehicle tax and additional tax due for the quarter January to March, 2022 within the grace period s prescribed under sub-rule (2) of rule 9 of Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules, 1976.

Considering the difficulties faced by vehicle owners of goods carriages, Government have been pleasId to extend the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicle tax and addl. tax in respect of g.s carriages for the quarter January to March, 2022 upto 28.02.2022, the State Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department said in a notification.