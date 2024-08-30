Odisha Govt Extends Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana for One More Year

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana for another one year.

The deadline was set for the 31st of this month; however, the state government has now extended it by an additional year. The list from the previous year remains valid, and re-application is unnecessary.

1) Journalists who have transitioned to different media outlets must submit a letter from their current editors to update the media name associated with them.

2) Journalists who have left the media industry should also report this change via a letter.

3) The names of deceased media personnel will be stricken from the list.

The Department of Information and Public Relations has notified all District Public Relations Officers (DPROs) in the state to reach out to the journalists accordingly.