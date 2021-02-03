Odisha govt exempts 9-month hostel fees for govt ITI student

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has exempted hostel fees of nine months for the students studying in all the government ITIs in the state.

The exemption was done in accordance with the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. Nearly 30,000 students will be benefited from the exemption of hostel fees.

The hostel fees will be exempted from April 2020. The students were not staying in the hostels due to coronavirus pandemic.

The nine months hotel fees will amount to Rs 1125. The monthly hotel fees is Rs 125.