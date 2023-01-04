Odisha Govt
Top NewsBreakingState

Odisha Govt Enhances Remuneration of Contractual Medical College Teachers

By Pragativadi News Service
19

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has enhanced the remuneration of the Medical College Teachers engaged in the Government Medical College and Hospitals on contractual basis.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued an official notification on Wednesday.

“Government, after careful consideration, have been pleased to enhance the consolidated remuneration of the Medical College Teachers engaged in the Government Medical College and Hospitals on contractual basis with immediate effect in supersession of Health & Family Welfare Department Order No. 1212/H Dated.12.01.2018”, the notification reads.

Pragativadi News Service 14977 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking