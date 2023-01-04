Odisha Govt Enhances Remuneration of Contractual Medical College Teachers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has enhanced the remuneration of the Medical College Teachers engaged in the Government Medical College and Hospitals on contractual basis.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued an official notification on Wednesday.

“Government, after careful consideration, have been pleased to enhance the consolidated remuneration of the Medical College Teachers engaged in the Government Medical College and Hospitals on contractual basis with immediate effect in supersession of Health & Family Welfare Department Order No. 1212/H Dated.12.01.2018”, the notification reads.